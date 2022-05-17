---

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 15th, 2022

By Marius Nestor

The week was really great for Linux news and releases. We got huge news from NVIDIA as they finally decided to open-source their graphics drivers, we got a new Fedora Linux release for you to play with on your PC, and we got a new generation of the Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux laptop with upgraded internals.

On top of that, I take a look at Fedora Media Writer 5.0, notify you about the upcoming end-of-life of Ubuntu 21.10 and LibreOffice 7.2, and give you the hands up about the latest distro and software releases. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux Weekly Roundup for May 15th, 2022, below!

