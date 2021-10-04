---

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 3rd, 2021

By Marius Nestor

This has been an amazing week with so many cool releases, starting with the long-anticipated Q4OS 4 distro based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 and the Trinity Desktop Environment, and continuing with new updates to the SuperTuxKart arcade racing game, Inkscape SVG editor, OBS Studio professional recording and live streaming software, Mixxx free DJ software, as well as Deepin Linux and Nitrux distributions.

On top of that, Fedora Linux fans were able to take the beta release of the upcoming Fedora 35 for a test drive on their personal computers, Ubuntu users received a new important Linux kernel security update, Valve releases a new Proton version for Linux gamers, Linux Mint 20.3 got a codename and release date, and Arch Linux got a new ISO release powered by Linux kernel 5.14.

