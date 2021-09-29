9to5Linux Weekly Roundup

Last week, we saw fewer Linux news, but a lot of goodies. NVIDIA GPU users got a new graphics driver release with support for the latest Linux 5.14 kernel series, especially now that Linux kernel 5.13 reached end of life, the Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 4 has been finally released for those who want to refurbish old computers, and Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 arrives for Ubuntu Phone users.

On top of that, gamers received a new DXVK update to run the latest Windows games, a new major Telegram Desktop release brought in new features and enhancements for a better chat experience, and the GNOME 41 desktop environment arrived with many goodies. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 26th, 2021, below!