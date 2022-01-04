Burn CD/DVDs in Linux Using Brasero

Frankly speaking, I cannot recall the last time I used a PC with a CD/DVD drive. This is thanks to the ever-evolving tech industry which has seen optical disks replaced by USB drives and other smaller and compact storage media that offer more storage space such as SD cards.

However, that doesn’t mean that CDs and DVDs are no longer used. A fairly small percentage of users still run old PCs which still support DVD / DC drives. Some of them still deem it fit to burn their files on CDs or DVDs for their own reasons.