---

Home Developer

Darktable 3.8 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released as a Massive Update

By Marius Nestor

Darktable 3.8 comes with major changes like a completely revamped keyboard shortcut system with support for controlling the app with other devices, such as game controllers or MIDI devices, a new diffuse or sharpen module that lets users simulate or revert diffusion processes to reconstruct images, as well as a new scene-referred blurs module that lets you accurately synthesize motion and lens blurs.

Other major changes include support for multiple images in the print view, Aa new LMMSE demosaic algorithm, support for the Canon CR3 RAW image format, and the global availability of the composition guides from the crop module across the entire app.

Complete Story
Previous article
Next article

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.