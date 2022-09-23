Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” Installer Adds Windows 11 Detection, New ARM Devices

Work on Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” kicked off a few months ago, but now there’s also an official installer for early adopters and Linux/Debian enthusiasts who want a taste of the new features and improvements.

The Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” installer comes with support for the latest Linux 5.19 kernel series and introduces various hardware improvements, starting with the detection of the Windows 11 operating system if you plan on dual booting Debian GNU/Linux and Windows on the same machine.