Details on Deepin 20.5: Facial ID, Screenshot Pinning, and More

By Marius Nestor

Deepin 20.5 is here a little over two months after Deepin 20.4 and introduces a ground-breaking new feature that no other GNU/Linux distribution currently offers, facial recognition to unlock your computer, as well as to authenticate in various apps that require sudo authentication.

Another interesting feature in the Deepin 20.5 release is the ability to pin screenshots to the desktop, which will remain sticky on top of windows. Pinned screenshots can be moved anywhere on the screen, and the devs said that this is a productivity feature for those who need it.

