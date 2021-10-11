---

Dockerize Node.js apps with Buildpacks

By Matthew Casperson

Docker has long been the go-to tool to create easily distributable and deployable artifacts.

However, creating a Docker image from your custom application code requires a little expertise, especially if you regularly rebuild images as you make changes to your code.

It is very easy to unnecessarily download thousands of packages each time an image is built, wasting time, consuming bandwidth, and costing money.

Cloud Native Buildpacks emerged as a convenient way to build Docker images by leveraging the decade of experience large hosting providers have from generating and hosting Docker images. By capturing these best practices, Buildpacks ensure your Docker image builds are quick and efficient.

