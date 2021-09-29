Fedora Linux 35 Beta Released for Public Testing with the GNOME 41 Desktop, Linux Kernel 5.14

Fedora Linux 35 is the next major version of the popular GNU/Linux distribution sponsored by Red Hat and it’s now available for public beta testing one month ahead of the planned release on October 26th, 2021.

As expected, Fedora Linux 35 will pack all the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software. The beta version ships with the RC (Release Candidate) development version of the latest GNOME 41 desktop environment series, which brings some cool new features and improvements for the Fedora Workstation edition.