Firefox 105 Is Now Available for Download, Brings Better Performance on Linux Systems

Firefox 105 was yet another attempt for Mozilla to implement the long-anticipated two-finger swipe horizontal gesture on Linux systems for navigating back and forward on a website without having to hold down the Alt key. Unfortunately, while the feature worked well during beta testing, it’s missing in the final release.

Instead, Linux users get more performance improvements with the Firefox 105 release, ensuring that the web browser is less likely to run out of memory when memory is running low. This also ensures that Firefox is more reliable and will perform better.