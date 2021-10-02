---

Home Developer

First Arch Linux ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 5.14 Is Now Available for Download

By Marius Nestor

That’s right Arch Linux fans, Arch Linux 2021.10.01 is up for grabs as I am writing this and it comes with Linux kernel 5.14 by default. The ISO image includes Linux 5.14.8 as default kernel since the recently released Linux 5.14.9 kernel is still in the Testing repos.

Linux kernel 5.14 is the latest kernel branch available for GNU/Linux distributions, bringing new features like a much-enhanced AMDGPU graphics driver for AMD GPU users, much-improved EXT4 and F2FS filesystems, the core scheduling functionality to better protect your computers against some of those Spectre vulnerabilities, as well as some goodies for ARM 64-bit (AArch64) and RISC-V users.

Complete Story
Previous article
Next article

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.