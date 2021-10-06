Fwupd 1.7 Adds Support for Logitech Devices with the Unified Battery Feature, More

Fwupd 1.7 adds support for Logitech devices supporting the Unified Battery feature, implements an interactive request to restart some Logitech DFU devices, adds support for more Coreboot-powered StarBook laptops and PixArt devices, and introduces support for installing the LVFS (Linux Vendor Firmware Service) remote.

This release also comes with FuCfuPayload and FuCfuOffer for future usage, support for an ‘unreachable’ device flag, the ability to create Redfish user accounts automatically using IPMI, support adding GUIDs to each HSI security attribute, as well as the ability to convert security attributes to JSON and write them to the database.