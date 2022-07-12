---

Fwupd 1.8.2 Brings Support for OptionROM, CPD, and FPT Firmware Formats

By Marius Nestor

Coming one and a half months after fwupd 1.8.1, the fwupd 1.8.2 release is here to introduce support for the OptionROM, CPD, and FPT firmware formats, which will be used to update future hardware that support these formats on your GNU/Linux distribution.

Fwupd 1.8.2 also adds support for new devices, including Corsair HARPOON RGB wireless mouse, Genesys M27fd AIM101, U-Boot devices writing simple FIT images, System76 launch_2, more PixArt wireless devices, as well as more Steelseries HID, Sonic, and Fizz devices.

