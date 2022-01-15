---

Home Developer

HandBrake 1.5 Open-Source Video Transcoder Released with Better Flatpak Support

By Marius Nestor

Coming six months after HandBrake 1.4, the HandBrake 1.5 update is here to further improve support for the Flatpak universal binary format by updating the dependencies to the Freedesktop Platform 21.08 and GNOME 41 stack, updating the Intel QSV Flatpak plugin to use Intel MediaSDK 21.3.5, and fixing several potential race conditions in the Flatpak build process.

This means that the next time you’re updating or installing HandBrake as a Flatpak on your GNU/Linux distribution, you’ll notice more stability and better compatibility with recent GNU/Linux technologies.

Complete Story
Previous article
Next article

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.