HandBrake 1.5 Open-Source Video Transcoder Released with Better Flatpak Support

Coming six months after HandBrake 1.4, the HandBrake 1.5 update is here to further improve support for the Flatpak universal binary format by updating the dependencies to the Freedesktop Platform 21.08 and GNOME 41 stack, updating the Intel QSV Flatpak plugin to use Intel MediaSDK 21.3.5, and fixing several potential race conditions in the Flatpak build process.

This means that the next time you’re updating or installing HandBrake as a Flatpak on your GNU/Linux distribution, you’ll notice more stability and better compatibility with recent GNU/Linux technologies.