Magento is an open-source e-commerce platform built in PHP. It is a market-leading player in the e-commerce world. Adobe acquired the company in 2018. Magento is designed to help businesses develop, with versions geared to small, medium, and enterprise-level organizations. The open-source platform includes built-in functionality, like integrated checkout, payment and shipping, catalog management, customer accounts, etc. This tutorial shows you how to install Magento 2 on Ubuntu 24.04.