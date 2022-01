It may be 6 am CST on December 31, 2021 in the US, but The Republic of Kiribati is already ringing in January 1, 2022!

Wherever you are, Happy New Year from everyone here at Linux Today!

* We searched high and low for a translation of “Happy New Year” to Kiribati, but couldn’t find two online sources that agreed on what the translation was. We’d hate to get it wrong and say something ridiculous or offensive.