Linux Today

DevSecOps: 4 key considerations for beginners
(Jun 22, 2019, 06:00) (0 talkbacks)
It isn't entirely up to the developer to implement DevSecOps standards within the organization.
Why culture is more important than tech adoption in a software-driven world
(Jun 21, 2019, 19:00) (0 talkbacks)
To be successful in the cloud you need so much more than an agreement to adopt cloud technologies.
How to find files on the Ubuntu command line
(Jun 21, 2019, 15:00) (0 talkbacks)
This article shows you how to find files using the Terminal which is the command line application in Ubuntu OS.
Using SSH and Tmux for screen sharing
(Jun 21, 2019, 14:00) (0 talkbacks)
When screen sharing fails, use these SSH-based workarounds
How To Enable Or Disable SSH Access For A Particular User Or Group In Linux?
(Jun 21, 2019, 13:00) (0 talkbacks)
Easy ways to enable or disable SSH access for a user or group in Linux.
For Loop Python Programming
(Jun 21, 2019, 12:00) (0 talkbacks)
The for loop is one of the most widely used loops in programming
Setting Up Bind As a Private DNS Server on RHEL 8
(Jun 21, 2019, 11:00) (0 talkbacks)
The Domain Name System (DNS) is a method used to translate human-readable domain names (or Fully Qualified Domain Names (FQDN)) to machine-readable IP addresses
Microsoft Attempting to Destroy the Careers of Its Critics, Including Free Software Proponents
(Jun 21, 2019, 10:00) (0 talkbacks)
techrights: Microsoft isn't changing and has not changed
How to Develop Own Custom Linux Distribution From Scratch
(Jun 21, 2019, 09:00) (0 talkbacks)
Have you ever thought of making your own Linux Distribution?
BPF for security—and chaos—in Kubernetes
(Jun 21, 2019, 07:00) (0 talkbacks)
At KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2019 there were multiple sessions with BPF in the title where developers talked about how BPF can be used to help with Kubernetes security, monitoring, and even chaos engineering testing
Free Command in Linux
(Jun 21, 2019, 06:00) (0 talkbacks)
The free command provides information about the total amount of physical and swap memory as well as the free and used memory and swap space in the system.
Tech Giants Join Linux Foundation's Connected-Cities Efforts
(Jun 21, 2019, 05:00) (0 talkbacks)
Why would tech giants like Facebook, Google, and IBM be interested in jumping on the connected-cities bandwagon?
rga: Search Text In PDF, Ebooks, Office Documents, Archives And More (ripgrep Wrapper)
(Jun 20, 2019, 19:00) (0 talkbacks)
rga (or ripgrep-all) is a command line tool to recursively search all files in a directory for a regex pattern, that runs on Linux, macOS and Windows.
Run Docker Container in Background (Detached Mode)
(Jun 20, 2019, 15:00) (0 talkbacks)
Tecmint: Under Docker, an image developer can define image defaults related to detached or foreground running, and other useful settings.
KDE Plasma 5.16 Desktop Environment Gets First Point Release, Update Now
(Jun 20, 2019, 14:00) (0 talkbacks)
The Linux df Command - Checking Disk Space Utilization
(Jun 20, 2019, 13:00) (0 talkbacks)
Learn all the options available to the Linux df Command.
Vorta BorgBackup GUI Now Available For Install On Linux From Flathub
(Jun 20, 2019, 12:00) (0 talkbacks)
Vorta, a GUI for BorgBackup (or Borg for short), is now easier to install on Linux.
Control Raspberry Pi & IOT Devices From Cloud Using Cloud4RPi
(Jun 20, 2019, 11:00) (0 talkbacks)
Learn how you can control your Raspberry Pi and send instructions to the devices connected to your RPi from anywhere in the world.
How to Quickly Set Up Flatpak in Chrome OS
(Jun 20, 2019, 10:00) (0 talkbacks)
Learn how to set up Flatpak in your Chrome OS system in 5 simple steps
How to Fix Ubuntu Freezing in VirtualBox
(Jun 20, 2019, 09:00) (0 talkbacks)
If you're running Ubuntu in VirtualBox and it's constantly freezing, trying to figure out what the problem is can be an exercise in frustration.
How to Mount Remote Directories in Linux with SSHFS
(Jun 20, 2019, 08:00) (0 talkbacks)
SSHFS is very easy to use. It's secure since it relies on the battle-hardened and proven OpenSSH server.
Mentoring new system administrators
(Jun 20, 2019, 08:00) (0 talkbacks)
How you respond to your junior system administrators can not only shape your work environment, but also make a lasting difference to them, and even the field.
OpenMandriva Linux 4.0 Operating System Officially Released, Here's What's New
(Jun 20, 2019, 07:00) (0 talkbacks)
After almost two years in development, the OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 operating system is finally here
Exploring /run on Linux
(Jun 19, 2019, 19:00) (0 talkbacks)
NetworkWorld: There's been a small but significant change in how Linux systems work with respect to runtime data.
Canonical's Linux Snap Store Adds 11 Distro-Specific Installation Pages For Every App
(Jun 19, 2019, 15:00) (0 talkbacks)
Canonical's Snap Store -- a fairly distro-agnostic solution for easily installing a wide variety of apps -- is loaded up and ready to go in Linux distributions like Zorin OS and Ubuntu.
Canonical Will Drop Support for 32-bit Architectures in Future Ubuntu Releases
(Jun 19, 2019, 14:00) (0 talkbacks)
Last year, during the development cycle of the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series, Canonical announced that they won't offer 32-bit installation images (ISOs)
How to install Jenkins on CentOS and connect it to GitHub
(Jun 19, 2019, 13:27) (0 talkbacks)
Learn how to install Jenkins and configure it with Github for sending files to the server using SSH.
Netflix Finds Bug That Creates Linux Kernel Panic
(Jun 19, 2019, 13:00) (0 talkbacks)
There's a bit of bad news and good news on the Linux security front.
What Is Razee, and Why IBM Open Sourced It
(Jun 19, 2019, 12:00) (0 talkbacks)
Razee isn't some not-yet-ready-for-prime-time software that's untried and untested in production.
Building Debian images for LePotato and OrangePi with Debos
(Jun 19, 2019, 11:00) (0 talkbacks)
Both the LePotato and OrangePi Zero Plus2 boards are already supported by Armbian.
10 Free Mind Mapping Software Tools for Linux Users
(Jun 19, 2019, 10:00) (0 talkbacks)
There are various mind mapping software applications out there ranging from free to paid to open source options.
Fix Can't Login After Logout With Gnome / GDM3 On Ubuntu
(Jun 19, 2019, 09:00) (0 talkbacks)
Here's a solution in case you too are experiencing this "can't login again after logout" problem.
Create Gifs from Videos through GifCurry on Ubuntu
(Jun 19, 2019, 08:00) (0 talkbacks)
GifCurry is an open source tool that comes with a very simple UI that is rich enough for you to create gifs.
All Linux, all the time: Supercomputers Top 500
(Jun 19, 2019, 06:00) (0 talkbacks)
ZDnet: The new list of the world's fastest computers is out and, once more, every last one runs Linux.
How to use grep
(Jun 19, 2019, 05:00) (0 talkbacks)
Looking for stuff in files and text streams?
How to install Chef Server, Workstation and Chef Client on Ubuntu 18.04
(Jun 18, 2019, 19:00) (0 talkbacks)
Chef is a Ruby based configuration management tool used to define infrastructure as code
How to Configure Xorg as Default GNOME Session in Fedora
(Jun 18, 2019, 15:00) (0 talkbacks)
Wayland is the default GNOME display server.
Bash Source Command
(Jun 18, 2019, 13:00) (0 talkbacks)
The source command reads and executes commands from the file specified as it argument in the current shell environment.
How to Install Qmmp Media Player, a Winamp alternative, on Ubuntu
(Jun 18, 2019, 12:00) (0 talkbacks)
If you are looking for something that works in Linux as good as Winamp works in Windows, Qmmp is a great choice.
Are DevOps certifications valuable? 10 pros and cons
(Jun 18, 2019, 11:00) (0 talkbacks)
EnterprisersProject: DevOps is all about culture and you can't certify that.