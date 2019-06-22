Linux 5.1 Released Linus Torvalds: So it's a bit later in the day than I usually do this, just because I was waffling about the release. (May 06, 2019)

Linux 5.2 rc5 Linus Torvalds: As mentioned, nothing particularly stands out as being scary (Jun 17, 2019)

Linux Today

For Loop Python Programming

(Jun 21, 2019, 12:00) ( 0 talkbacks

The for loop is one of the most widely used loops in programming

BPF for security—and chaos—in Kubernetes

(Jun 21, 2019, 07:00) ( 0 talkbacks

At KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2019 there were multiple sessions with BPF in the title where developers talked about how BPF can be used to help with Kubernetes security, monitoring, and even chaos engineering testing

Free Command in Linux

(Jun 21, 2019, 06:00) ( 0 talkbacks

The free command provides information about the total amount of physical and swap memory as well as the free and used memory and swap space in the system.

How to Fix Ubuntu Freezing in VirtualBox

(Jun 20, 2019, 09:00) ( 0 talkbacks

If you're running Ubuntu in VirtualBox and it's constantly freezing, trying to figure out what the problem is can be an exercise in frustration.

Mentoring new system administrators

(Jun 20, 2019, 08:00) ( 0 talkbacks

How you respond to your junior system administrators can not only shape your work environment, but also make a lasting difference to them, and even the field.

Exploring /run on Linux

(Jun 19, 2019, 19:00) ( 0 talkbacks

NetworkWorld: There's been a small but significant change in how Linux systems work with respect to runtime data.

Create Gifs from Videos through GifCurry on Ubuntu

(Jun 19, 2019, 08:00) ( 0 talkbacks

GifCurry is an open source tool that comes with a very simple UI that is rich enough for you to create gifs.