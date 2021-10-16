How to Access Remote Desktop from Browser Using TightVNC

VNC stands for (Virtual Network Computing) is an open-source graphical desktop sharing tool for managing and control machines remotely using a VNC client called VNC Viewer.

You must install a VNC client on your machine to access remote desktops, but what if you don’t want to install a VNC client on your machine, and instead want to access it remotely?

Well, you can still access VNC using modern web browsers such as Firefox, Chrome, Opera, etc. But how? Let me tell you.

TightVNC is a modern and much-enhanced desktop sharing program that provides a standard web browser program called TightVNC Java Viewer.