How to Configure W3 Total Cache Plugin with Redis on WordPress website

In this tutorial, we are going to explain how to configure the popular WordPress plugin W3 Total Cache with Redis on a WordPress website on Ubuntu 22.04 OS.

W3 Total Cache plugin is used for improving the performance of the WordPress website by reducing the load time, improving the search engine results, saving bandwidth, and of course caching the files of the website. Redis is an open-source in-memory data structure store that can be used as a page cache on the WordPress website. In this blog post, we are going to install WordPress first with the LAMP stack and then install the W3 Total Cache and Redis.

Configuring this setup is a very easy process that may take up to 20 minutes. Let’s get started!