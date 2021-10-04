How to Convert xlsx to CSV Format in Linux

The windows-based Microsoft Excel application is known for its indisputable open XML spreadsheet files support. This same support also extends to XLSX file formats. As you adapt or migrate to the Linux operating system environment, you will find the use of CSV or Comma-Separated file format a lot more convenient.

A practical scenario is using the CSV file format to quickly populate an application’s database. In this case, if your targeted data is in XLSX format, you will need to find a way of converting it to CSV before uploading the targeted file data to your database application.

This article will familiarize you with several approaches to achieving its objective.