How to Enable PipeWire and Disable PulseAudio in Ubuntu 22.04

There are lists of applications that I can’t afford to miss after setting up newly installed distributions, and one of them is EasyEffects, which enhances the audio quality to the next level. Without it, I don’t get the real vibe from the music.

If you have ever used the EasyEffects, you will know it requires a PipeWire audio server, and it won’t work if you are using PulseAudio as an audio server, so I do have two options.

One option is that I could install PulseEffects, or else I could enable PipeWire, which is bundled with Ubuntu 22.04, and as you know, PulseAudio doesn’t support the latest Bluetooth earphones, so it’s better for me to enable Pipewire.