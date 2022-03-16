How to Install and Configure LAMP on Debian 11 (Bullseye)
By
Tecmint
One of the most important things to set up a Linux server is for the purposes of deploying a website(s). According to NetCraft.com’s February 2022 survey of the 1 million busiest websites in the world, roughly 23.44% of them run on Apache.
