How to Install and Use the R Programming Language In Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

R is a programming language and environment for statistical computing and graphics. It can be considered as a different implementation of the S language with much of the S code running unaltered in R. R provides a wide variety of statistical (linear and nonlinear modeling, classical statistical tests, time-series analysis, classification, clustering) and graphical techniques.
In this article we will explain how to:
- Install R on your Ubuntu using the CRAN repositories.
- Write your first/Hello World R program.
- Write your first R script.