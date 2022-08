FreeCAD is a powerful parametric 3D modeler for various uses, from product design to mechanical engineering and architecture. With parametric modeling, you can easily modify your design by going back into your model history and changing its parameters. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install FreeCAD on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish desktop with APT, Snap, or Flatpak method using the command line terminal.