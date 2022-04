GlusterFS or Gluster File System is a free and open-source distributed file system developed by RedHat. GlusterFS is a scalable file system formed from several servers into one entity file system that allows users to connect and mount the GlusterFS volume. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install GlusterFS on two Rocky Linux systems and set up the clustering between two servers. We will also cover how to mount GlusterFS volume on the client machine.