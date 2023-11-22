How to Install LEMP on Debian 12 Bookworm

The subsequent guide will provide a comprehensive walkthrough on how to install the LEMP stack on Debian 12 Bookworm, Debian 11 Bullseye, or Debian 10 Buster, equipping you with the tools to optimize your web server setup.
