The LOMP stack is an acronym for Linux, OpenLiteSpeed, MySQL/MariaDB, and PHP. Litespeed servers are known for their speed, especially with PHP, which integrates using the LiteSpeed Server Application Programming Interface (LSAPI). The LiteSpeed PHP (LSPHP) interpreter serves dynamic PHP pages via LSAPI.

This tutorial will show you how to install an OpenLiteSpeed server on Ubuntu 24.04.