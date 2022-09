Neos is an enterprise content management built-in with custom content modeling that provides an effective way to edit and manage content, SEO optimization such as automatic redirects and SEO metadata, and powerful roles and user management. In this tutorial, we will explore how to install the latest version of Neos CMS on a Debian 11 server. For this example, we will set up Neos CMS with the MariaDB database server, PHP 8.1, and the Apache2 web server.