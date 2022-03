Linux operating system attributes such as easy configuration, open-source projects support, access to container development tools, and other numerous functionalities are not the only reasons why some users fancy RHEL 8 over other Linux operating system distributions.

The release of RHEL 8 has more muscles to flex to its user community. You can now set up RHEL ISO local repo on your installed RHEL 8 server system from an RHEL OS ISO file or installation DVD.