In this tutorial, we will show you how to install XFCE Desktop on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. XFCE is a lightweight, fast, and highly customizable desktop environment. It’s particularly popular among users seeking a more responsive and resource-efficient alternative to GNOME or KDE. With Ubuntu 24.04 LTS being a robust and widely used Linux distribution, installing XFCE on this system can significantly enhance your user experience, especially on older or less powerful hardware.