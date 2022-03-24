---

How To Secure Nginx with Let’s Encrypt on Ubuntu 20.04

By Rose Hosting Blog

Securing a website running with Nginx as a web server can be done with Let’s Encrypt, and that is why we are writing this tutorial for you.

Let’s Encrypt is a Certificate Authority that provides free TLS/SSL certificates valid for 90 days. SSL stands for Secure Sockets Layer and an SSL certificate is a digital certificate that enables encrypted connection and authentication of the website identity. In this blog post, we will use Certbot to obtain a free SSL certificate for Nginx.

Installing Free Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate on Ubuntu 20.04 with Certbot is a straightforward process and should take up to 10 minutes. Let’s get started!

