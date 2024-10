After trialing SearXNG for a while, I decided to host my own SearXNG instance. In case you are not familiar with SearXNG, it’s a metasearch engine that pulls search results from multiple sources, such as Google, Qwant, Brave Search, DuckDuckGo, etc. It does that while scrubbing off tracking, profiling, and other surveillance capitalism cruft.

