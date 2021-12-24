---

Krita 5.0 Open-Source Digital Painting Software Officially Released, This Is What’s New

By Marius Nestor

Krita 5.0 is a massive update that brings numerous new features and improvements, starting with a completely revamped and resource-friendly way to handle brushes, gradients, palettes, and tagging, a built-in storyboard editor, as well as a built-in recorder so you can easily record your painting sessions.

This new major Krita release also introduces a new brush engine based on MyPaint, completely revamps the smudge brush engine, improves gradients to make them smoother and handle wider gamuts, and overhauls the Animation system with new features like animated transform masks and clone frames.

