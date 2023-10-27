Linux Mint Enables Testing Repo and Plans for Wayland
By
arindam
In a monthly update post, the Linux Mint team announces some exciting developments, such as an unstable repository, updates to Hypnotix, the TV viewer application, and ambitious plans for Wayland support.
