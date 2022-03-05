---

Meet System Monitoring Center, a Powerful System Performance and Usage Monitoring Tool

By Marius Nestor

Written in GTK and Python, System Monitoring Center is a powerful system performance and usage monitoring software that comes with a lot of unique and interesting features if you’re looking for a more complex system monitoring utility for your GNU/Linux desktop.

The app comes with a more than generous graphical user interface that displays all sorts of details about your computer’s hardware and software, including but not limited to CPU, GPU, RAM, disk, network, processes, services, startup, system sensors, general system information, and users.

