Metasploit Tutorial for Beginners – Basics to Advanced

Metasploit, one of the most widely used penetration testing tools, is a very powerful all-in-one tool for performing different steps of a penetration test.

If you ever tried to exploit some vulnerable systems, chances are you have used Metasploit, or at least, are familiar with the name. It allows you to find information about system vulnerabilities, use existing exploits to penetrate the system, helps create your own exploits, and much more.

In this tutorial, we’ll be covering the basics of Metasploit Framework in detail and show you real examples of how to use this powerful tool to the fullest.