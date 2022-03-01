---

Home Developer

Nitrux 2.0.1 Switches to Mesa 22.1 by Default for Linux Gaming, Adds KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS

By Marius Nestor

The monthly Nitrux release cycle continues with Nitrux 2.0.1, which looks to be a small point release to last month’s massive Nitrux 2.0 update. It mostly contains updated core components and applications, starting with the kernel, which has been updated to Linux 5.16.11 in a XanMod flavor.

Nitrux continues to use the XanMod flavored kernel by default to provide users with a more stable, responsive, and smooth desktop experience, especially on newer hardware. XanMod is a general-purpose Linux kernel with custom settings and new features.

Complete Story
Previous article
Next article

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.