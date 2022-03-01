Nitrux 2.0.1 Switches to Mesa 22.1 by Default for Linux Gaming, Adds KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS

The monthly Nitrux release cycle continues with Nitrux 2.0.1, which looks to be a small point release to last month’s massive Nitrux 2.0 update. It mostly contains updated core components and applications, starting with the kernel, which has been updated to Linux 5.16.11 in a XanMod flavor.

Nitrux continues to use the XanMod flavored kernel by default to provide users with a more stable, responsive, and smooth desktop experience, especially on newer hardware. XanMod is a general-purpose Linux kernel with custom settings and new features.