PipeWire Gets Initial Support for Next-Generation Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) Audio

PipeWire is becoming the norm in audio and video handling among GNU/Linux distributions as more and more of them are switching to it as the default server for handling audio, video streams, and hardware, as well as its powerful session and policy manager WirePlumber.

From my perspective, because of the above, PipeWire is getting a lot of attention from developers these days, and the latest addition paves the way for support of the next generation of Bluetooth audio with the initial implementation of Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) audio support.