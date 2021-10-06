---

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 Enters Beta Testing with Live Kernel Patching on the Web Console

By Marius Nestor

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 is the fifth maintenance update to the latest and greatest Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 operating system series and brings various new features to RHEL’s web console, such as live kernel patching without using the command line tooling and enhanced performance metrics to help you identify and prevent performance issues.

Also new in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 are several new system roles for configuring, automating, and managing services on your Red Hat Enterprise Linux installations. These include RHEL system role for VPN, RHEL system role for Postfix, RHEL system role for timesync, RHEL system role for Storage, and RHEL system role for Microsoft SQL Server.

