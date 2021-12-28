Rescuezilla 2.3: The Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery Is Here, Based on Ubuntu 21.10

Based on Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) and powered by Linux kernel 5.13, Rescuezilla 2.3 is here seven months after Rescuezilla 2.2 to implement several new features, such as basic image verification and a new “Rescue” option to ignore file system inconsistencies and bad sectors.

Rescuezilla 2.3 also adds the ability to restore and explore images created by the Apart GTK graphical user interface for partclone, improves the image scanning feature to fix incomplete restore image lists, and improves restoring of images created by FSArchiver or the qt-fsarchiver GUI.