Myuzi bills itself as a Spotify alternative for Linux with no ads, payments, or accounts. The software is published under an open source license.

The project’s reference to a Spotify alternative should be taken with a pinch of salt. You don’t access any material from the Spotify catalogue. Instead, Myuzi sources its audio content from YouTube. Myuzi is therefore a YouTube GUI for listening to the audio streams that accompany videos stored on that service.