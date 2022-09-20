System76 Announces Redesigned Linux-Powered Thelio Desktops with Swappable Accents

Thelio is System76’s flagship Linux-powered desktop computer lineup that comes in no less than five different configurations, both internal and external. The Thelio’s current lineup includes the Thelio, Thelio Mira, Thelio Major, Thelio Mega, and Thelio Massive models.

As of today, all Thelio models are getting a full chassis redesign consisting of a slimmer and sleeker accent panel that replaces the wood veneer wrapped around the chassis in previous models. In addition, the new design lets future Thelio owners enjoy personalized color options depending on their mood, thanks to new swappable accents.