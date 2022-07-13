System76 Teases the Launch Lite Open-Source Configurable Keyboard, Coming July 14th

As its name suggests, Launch Lite appears to be a light version of the Launch configurable keyboard that System76 launched more than a year ago. As System76 says, Launch Lite is like Launch, but Lite, offering everyone a comfortable, portable, and configurable keyboard for all their computing needs.

Highlights of the Launch Lite keyboard include System76’s open-source milled chassis design with a detachable lift bar to adjust the keyboard’s angle by 15 degrees, System76’s open-source PCB design with individually addressable RGB LED back-lighting, N-Key rollover, and ANSI US QWERTY layout.