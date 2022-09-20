The Difference Between Su, Sudo Su, Sudo -i, and Sudo -s

As Linux administrators, you have to go through tons of things like securing the system against unknown access and creating standard users instead of allowing direct root access.

Sometimes, even the normal user requires some extra privileges depending upon their role. Switching to a different user or accessing a root account is one of them.

However, there are no single but multiple ways to switch to a different user or superuser in Linux. It may create confusion for beginners as to which command to use and which command is relevant in which situation.