The May 2022 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the May 2022 issue.

In this issue

Alain Baudrez/Wamukota: In Remembrance

Do You Trust Technology?

PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Slow-Cooker Lemon Pepper Chicken

GIMP Tutorial: A Bokeh Effect

Short Topix: Okular First Ever Eco-Certified Computer Program

MP3 Files: Creating Order From A Jumbled Mess

And much more inside!

This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw.

With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.