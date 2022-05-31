Top 5 Laptops for Programmers in 2022

As a programmer, choosing a laptop is an important decision to make. With the rise of the gig economy, many programmers are now working on their laptops remotely. This means that your laptop should handle all of your needs as a programmer.

You need to be able to work comfortably and efficiently on your computer, which means finding something with enough power to get the job done. In addition, considering other features can help you improve your productivity while working. Here are five of the best laptops for programmers in 2022.