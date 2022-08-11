Ubuntu 22.04 and 20.04 LTS Users Receive New Kernel Updates, 8 Security Issues Fixed

The new kernel version (linux-image 5.15.0.46.46) is available now for both Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users, fixing CVE-2022-2585, a flaw found in Linux kernel’s POSIX timers implementation, CVE-2022-2586, a use-after-free vulnerability discovered in the netfilter subsystem, and CVE-2022-2588, a security issue found by Zhenpeng Lin in the network packet scheduler implementation. All these flaws could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service (system crash) or execute arbitrary code.