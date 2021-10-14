UPDATE NOW: LibreOffice 7.2.2 Community Released with 68 Bug Fixes

The LibreOffice 7.2 office suite was released in mid-August 2021 with many new features and improvements for all of its core components, including Writer, Calc, Impress & Draw, Math, and Chart, native support for Apple M1 machines, as well as improved interoperability with the MS Office document formats.

LibreOffice 7.2.2 is here about a month after the LibreOffice 7.2.1 point release to fix even more bugs and security issues. According to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs, there are a total of 68 bug fixes, so you should update your installations as soon as possible.