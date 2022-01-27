---

Home Developer

VDI Deployment Across Multiple Linux Host Machines

By Israel Lifshitz

Nubo released Linux Remote Desktop 0.9.3 which is an open-source VDI solution, completely based on open-source technology, Linux operating system and Linux containers.

NEW! VDI deployment across multiple host machines using Docker Stack and Docker Swarm

The main services can be automatically replicated and deployed to the Swarm, and as a result, add capacity as needed. For example: If a user’s VDI session requires 2GB RAM and each host machine has 8GB RAM, each host machine added will add a capacity of 4 concurrent VDI sessions. The admin can add or remove host machines to the Swarm and the capacity of the VDI site will grow or shrink accordingly.

The docker-compose.yml file has been changed to include the Docker Stack instructions, which can be customized per your requirements

Complete Story
Previous article
Next article

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.