VDI Deployment Across Multiple Linux Host Machines

Nubo released Linux Remote Desktop 0.9.3 which is an open-source VDI solution, completely based on open-source technology, Linux operating system and Linux containers.

NEW! VDI deployment across multiple host machines using Docker Stack and Docker Swarm

The main services can be automatically replicated and deployed to the Swarm, and as a result, add capacity as needed. For example: If a user’s VDI session requires 2GB RAM and each host machine has 8GB RAM, each host machine added will add a capacity of 4 concurrent VDI sessions. The admin can add or remove host machines to the Swarm and the capacity of the VDI site will grow or shrink accordingly.