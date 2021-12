Just over a year ago, Collabora announced our effort to implement a Wayland driver for Wine. Since then a lot of work has been done to improve the functionality and stability of the driver, and to provide a cleaner and more upstreamable patchset. This work continues as we expand our testing and receive valuable feedback from the community. Here’s the latest, along with a new demo showcasing accelerated WebGL rendering in Chrome, GOG GALAXY 2.0 & more.